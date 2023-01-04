Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

COST opened at $453.28 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.51. The company has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

