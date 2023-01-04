Emerald Advisers LLC Has $493,000 Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,092,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 411.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 558,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,742,000 after buying an additional 448,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

MCB opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $634.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.