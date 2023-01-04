Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $157,000 Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,509.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,689,506 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDC Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

PDCE stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

