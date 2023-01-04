Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335,121 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 408.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.