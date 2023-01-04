The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after acquiring an additional 347,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $16,093,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $13,353,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

SMG opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

