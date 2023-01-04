Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

