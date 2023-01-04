Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 84 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

COST stock opened at $453.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

