Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 689 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.1 %

KLA stock opened at $376.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.50. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

