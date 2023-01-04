Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,413 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after acquiring an additional 435,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after acquiring an additional 380,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,828,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.74 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

