Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 92,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 912,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $257.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.25 and its 200 day moving average is $241.08. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.