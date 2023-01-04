Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 132 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,546,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

