Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 128,289 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 416.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

