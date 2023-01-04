Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

