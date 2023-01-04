Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $37,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

