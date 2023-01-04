Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 101.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in CME Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 867,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group Price Performance

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average of $186.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

