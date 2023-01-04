Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 645 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 136,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

American Express stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

