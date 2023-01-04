Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires Shares of 5,872 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
