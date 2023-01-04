Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 153.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,193 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,977 shares of company stock worth $57,828,366 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.74 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

