Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.40.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

