Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $240,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 16.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $2,881,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 12.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Centene by 79.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.