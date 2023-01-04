Powerledger (POWR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $60.35 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $60.35 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Powerledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00474794 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.86 or 0.02218411 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.12 or 0.30381978 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.