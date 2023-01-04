Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.61 and traded as low as C$5.07. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Dorel Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.37. The stock has a market cap of C$164.97 million and a P/E ratio of 0.63.

About Dorel Industries

(Get Rating)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.