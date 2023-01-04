BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.58. BTCS shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 83,100 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BTCS from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
BTCS Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.
BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.
