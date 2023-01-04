BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.58. BTCS shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 83,100 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BTCS from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BTCS by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BTCS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

