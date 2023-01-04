Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 905,500 shares traded.

Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

