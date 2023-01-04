Belgravia Capital International Inc, (TSE:ICP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Belgravia Capital International Inc, (TSE:ICP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Belgravia Capital International Inc, shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 8,141,121 shares trading hands.

Belgravia Capital International Inc, Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06.

Belgravia Capital International Inc, Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belgravia Capital International Inc, formerly known as IC Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company focused on the provision of value-added services to the international Cannabis industry. The Company’s activities include the production of specialized organic fertilizers for Cannabis plants, as well as research and development in the area of agronomics through its wholly owned subsidiary, ICP Organics Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belgravia Capital International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belgravia Capital International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.