Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6825 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $15.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ROP stock opened at $434.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

