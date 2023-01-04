China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.16

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.99 ($0.04). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 33,238 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65.

About China Nonferrous Gold

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

