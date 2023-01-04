SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.10. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
SMG Industries Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
SMG Industries Company Profile
SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation company in the United States. It transports infrastructure components, including bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane services used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.
