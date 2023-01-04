Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESES – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 7,800 shares trading hands.
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.
