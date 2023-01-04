Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 28,610 RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA RFM opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.