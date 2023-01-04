Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 189,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSU opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

