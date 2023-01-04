Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.45

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.45 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.89). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89), with a volume of 390,127 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.48) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £932.46 million and a P/E ratio of 701.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

