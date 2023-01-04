Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 903 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 124,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 37.97, a current ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

