Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $267.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

