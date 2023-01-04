PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $32,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.