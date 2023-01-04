Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,371,185 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,371,185 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,822 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,821,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,642,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,761,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentex Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

