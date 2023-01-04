Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 724,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 113,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

