Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.96

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96 and traded as low as C$1.95. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 703 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$13.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63.
About Big Rock Brewery
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
