Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 2.01 on Wednesday. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 1.28 and a 12 month high of 8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.07. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. The company had revenue of 183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 209.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.80.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

