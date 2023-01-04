Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 2,774 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $894.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 331.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

