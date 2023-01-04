Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 2,791 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHD. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 257,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 142,619 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 91,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

