Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock Position Raised by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

