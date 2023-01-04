Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $119.62

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.62 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 113.10 ($1.36). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.39), with a volume of 106,148 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The firm has a market cap of £965.06 million and a PE ratio of 4,013.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.23.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

