Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $288,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

