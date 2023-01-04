Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.52

Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $7.21. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 184 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

