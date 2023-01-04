Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.52

Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $7.21. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 184 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
