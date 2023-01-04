Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 808.1% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 91,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 81,855 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 57.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,235 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMO stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

