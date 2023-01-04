Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.43. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 14,600 shares changing hands.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

