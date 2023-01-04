Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $173.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

