Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MHI opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.