Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.42 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $345.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.